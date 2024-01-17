Northam Platinum holds up well amid PGM downturn
CEO Paul Dunne cites increased mechanisation to grow output and lower operational risk
17 January 2024 - 05:00
Northam Platinum appears to have navigated the choppy waters in the platinum group metals (PGMs) space reasonably well relative to its larger peers, which in some instances have resorted to potential job cuts to manage their cost base.
The mid-tier PGM producer said earlier this week that total equivalent refined metal production from its own operations rose 11% in the six months to end-December year on year. Total production, including purchased material, rose 20% over the same period...
