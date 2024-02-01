Glencore’s SA coal production keeps rolling on
Despite unabated rail constraints in SA, the miner reported improved coal and gold production
01 February 2024 - 17:43
Diversified miner and commodities trader Glencore says its coal production in SA recovered in 2023, and output is expected to maintain its momentum in the medium term.
SA thermal coal output for export rose 8% to 13.7-million tonnes, the miner said in its full-year 2023 production report on Thursday. Thermal coal production for national use rose 11% to 4.1-million tonnes, bringing the total SA production to 17.8-million tonnes — a 9% jump from 2022...
