Companies / Mining

Tharisa reports big drop in profit as it invests for the future

Lower revenue and greater cost of sales weigh down the miner’s interim results

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 08:53 Nico Gous

Lower revenue and greater cost of sales cut into the net interim profit of chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa while it looks to invest as it aims to cash in on the energy transition.

The company, valued at R6.1bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-March that gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, declined by 23.7% to $93.6m and net profit fell 46.2% to $54.7m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.