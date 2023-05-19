Brent futures rise 59c amid expectations of improving China demand

Lower revenue and greater cost of sales cut into the net interim profit of chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa while it looks to invest as it aims to cash in on the energy transition.
The company, valued at R6.1bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-March that gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, declined by 23.7% to $93.6m and net profit fell 46.2% to $54.7m...
Tharisa reports big drop in profit as it invests for the future
