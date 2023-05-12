Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti to move its primary listing out of SA

Miner moves listing to the New York Stock Exchange as it seeks access to more sources of capital

12 May 2023 - 08:00 Nico Gous

Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has announced that it will move its primary listing out of SA to the US as it seeks access to more sources of capital and aims to appeal to American investors.

The company, valued at R215bn on the JSE, sold off its remaining operating assets in SA in 2020 and will now move its corporate domicile to the UK and make its listing on the New York Stock Exchange its primary listing, with secondary listings on the JSE, the A2X and on the Ghana Stock Exchange...

