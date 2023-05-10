Harmony basks in glow of Mponeng and Moab Khotsong mines

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Mining house Harmony Gold is basking in the performance of its Mponeng and Moab Khotsong mines, saying the assets are bearing fruits as the group strives to become a higher margin and low cost producer.
In an operation update released on Wednesday for the nine months to the end of March, the group said its investment in Mponeng was paying off after the mine reported a 192% increase in operating free cash flow of R1.2bn in the period under review...
