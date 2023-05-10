Companies / Mining

Harmony basks in glow of Mponeng and Moab Khotsong mines

The mining house says the two mines have transformed the group

10 May 2023 - 16:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Mining house Harmony Gold is basking in the performance of its Mponeng and Moab Khotsong mines, saying the assets are bearing fruits as the group strives to become a higher margin and low cost producer.

In an operation update released on Wednesday for the nine months to the end of March, the group said its investment in Mponeng was paying off after the mine reported a 192% increase in operating free cash flow of R1.2bn in the period under review...

