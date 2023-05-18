Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Forecasters think this will be a much colder winter, which will result in high electricity demand for heating
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The company is concerned about the structural decline in the public sector’s contribution to fixed investment and infrastructure
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
With a unique focus on social media, Move Forward achieved a significant electoral victory, especially captivating the younger, tech-savvy demographic
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
Despite rising electric vehicle sales, the industry is struggling with infrastructure hurdles and grid connectivity issues to support a timely rollout of charging stations
Afrimat declared a lower dividend and reported a decrease in annual profit as the building materials and mining group diversified to offset the effect of lower iron ore prices and an economic slowdown.
Over the past financial year, the mid-tier, open-pit mining company, valued at R8.6bn on the JSE, diversified as it looked to make up for inflationary costs pressures, load-shedding and the growing concern about a global recession as the war in Ukraine and other factors weight on markets...
Diversification and lower iron ore prices cut into Afrimat’s profit
