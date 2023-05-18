Companies / Mining

Diversification and lower iron ore prices cut into Afrimat’s profit

The company is concerned about the structural decline in the public sector’s contribution to fixed investment and infrastructure

18 May 2023 - 09:14 Nico Gous

Afrimat declared a lower dividend and reported a decrease in annual profit as the building materials and mining group diversified to offset the effect of lower iron ore prices and an economic slowdown.

Over the past financial year, the mid-tier, open-pit mining company, valued at R8.6bn on the JSE, diversified as it looked to make up for inflationary costs pressures, load-shedding and the growing concern about a global recession as the war in Ukraine and other factors weight on markets...

