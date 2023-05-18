Companies / Mining

WATCH: Afrimat’s annual earnings take a knock

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden

18 May 2023 - 20:57
Picture: 123RF/bunnynight
Picture: 123RF/bunnynight

Afrimat’s bottom line has taken a knock. During the full-year period the building materials and mining group reported a 15.7% decline in headline earnings per share. This was mainly due to lower iron ore prices, higher input costs and the tough economic environment. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Andries van Heerden.

