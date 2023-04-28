Africa Rainbow Minerals appoints new CEO

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Until we can effectively utilise the budgets to guarantee the right to basic education for all, the dream of a free SA remains deferred
Concerns have been raised about how Postbank will deal with this new payment method
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
The company’s COO Velile Phillip Tobias has been made CEO, subject to approval by shareholders
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mitesh Bhawan, MD of Broll Property’s energy, water and sustainability division
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but this is no consolation for victims
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
The company's first EV project will be sold in European markets exclusively
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) CEO Michael Schmidt will step down from his position on May 1 after just more than a decade at the helm.
However, he will stay on as the executive of growth & strategic development in the chair’s office.
After a comprehensive headhunting process, the board has appointed ARM’s COO Velile Phillip Tobias as CEO, subject to approval by the shareholders at the next AGM.
Before his COO role, Tobias was the COO of business development, corporate strategy & capital projects of Harmony Gold and held various executive positions at Anglo American Platinum and Gold Fields.
Schmidt joined ARM as executive of platinum operations in July 2007 after 13 years with Lonmin. He was appointed ARM CEO-designate and an executive director from September 2011. He held the position of CEO from March 2012.
ARM chair Patrice Motsepe said: “Schmidt provided outstanding leadership as the CEO of ARM and we are grateful for his many years of dedicated service.
“We are also pleased to welcome Tobias as the new CEO and we are confident that he will contribute to the success and global competitiveness of ARM,” he said.
childk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Africa Rainbow Minerals appoints new CEO
The company’s COO Velile Phillip Tobias has been made CEO, subject to approval by shareholders
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) CEO Michael Schmidt will step down from his position on May 1 after just more than a decade at the helm.
However, he will stay on as the executive of growth & strategic development in the chair’s office.
After a comprehensive headhunting process, the board has appointed ARM’s COO Velile Phillip Tobias as CEO, subject to approval by the shareholders at the next AGM.
Before his COO role, Tobias was the COO of business development, corporate strategy & capital projects of Harmony Gold and held various executive positions at Anglo American Platinum and Gold Fields.
Schmidt joined ARM as executive of platinum operations in July 2007 after 13 years with Lonmin. He was appointed ARM CEO-designate and an executive director from September 2011. He held the position of CEO from March 2012.
ARM chair Patrice Motsepe said: “Schmidt provided outstanding leadership as the CEO of ARM and we are grateful for his many years of dedicated service.
“We are also pleased to welcome Tobias as the new CEO and we are confident that he will contribute to the success and global competitiveness of ARM,” he said.
childk@businesslive.co.za
Mine waste finds new life as source of rare earths
LETTER: SA’s best people can be any colour, provided they are black
BIG READ: How ‘the suitcase man’ pulled himself up by his bootstraps to become a mining superstar
Pan African Resources to list on A2X Markets
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dropping like flies: SA’s great C-suite exodus
Manganese consolidation could add new glitter to JSE
Transnet bottlenecks as bad as load-shedding, says Minerals Council
THE FINANCE GHOST: How the Royal Bafokeng cracked the BEE code
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.