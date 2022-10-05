×

Transnet bottlenecks as bad as load-shedding, says Minerals Council

Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far

05 October 2022 - 22:54 Denene Erasmus

The energy crisis may be more visible to most South Africans because everyone is affected by load-shedding, but the performance of existing logistics infrastructure is just as bad and the effect of this on mining’s contribution to the economy is running to about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far.

“SA mining is being held back by a logistics crisis driven by poor performance of Transnet Freight Rail and Transnet Port Terminals. This is as serious as the electricity crisis,” Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, said at a mining conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday...

