Companies / Mining

Red-tape SA lags far behind Congolese, says investor Zijin Mining

‘Maze of regulatory challenges’ delayed R13bn Limpopo project, says CEO

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 05:00 Andries Mahlangu

Nkwe Platinum, which is owned by Chinese multinational Zijin Mining and which pledged R13bn to the recent SA Investment Conference, says SA needs to enhance its regulatory environment, citing its Garatau project in Limpopo, which took seven years to get off the ground.

The Chinese mining group used SA and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2014 as a springboard to broaden its reach in Africa, which is endowed with green minerals in high demand as the world looks to transition to a carbon-free future from fossil fuels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.