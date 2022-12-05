Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: ANC own goals could force a reset for our thumped economy

05 December 2022 - 05:02

In a country of spectacular own goals, the past week’s hatchet job on the president must rank right up with the 1930 World Cup. Reading a history of that inaugural tournament, hosted and won by Uruguay, is like sifting through a catalogue of calamities committed by this government in trying to grow the moribund economy.

Take for example that in the age of steamship travel the team representing Egypt, the only African country playing in the tournament, missed their boat and had to telegraph their apologies, leaving the tournament with a difficult-to-square 13 teams. There isn’t enough space to list all the boats the ANC-led government has failed to miss to speed along economic growth, from the mining cadastre stuff-up to power station builds bungled. ..

