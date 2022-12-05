Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
As SA lurches from crisis to crisis, lessons and courage can be drawn from the Struggle hero who rejected multiracialism in favour of a nonracial democracy
A lack of paramedics is among the causes, says DA MP Haseena Ismail
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
These issues put mandate of African countries’ central banks under a microscope as most governments question inflation-targeting mandate of their monetary policies
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
People in of Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro have all become more vocal in their disillusionment this year
They play almost no-one of significance until the final, where they meet the survivor of a bunfight
The most accessible and easiest exercise for human beings is walking
In a country of spectacular own goals, the past week’s hatchet job on the president must rank right up with the 1930 World Cup. Reading a history of that inaugural tournament, hosted and won by Uruguay, is like sifting through a catalogue of calamities committed by this government in trying to grow the moribund economy.
Take for example that in the age of steamship travel the team representing Egypt, the only African country playing in the tournament, missed their boat and had to telegraph their apologies, leaving the tournament with a difficult-to-square 13 teams. There isn’t enough space to list all the boats the ANC-led government has failed to miss to speed along economic growth, from the mining cadastre stuff-up to power station builds bungled. ..
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: ANC own goals could force a reset for our thumped economy
