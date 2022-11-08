Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that has proved its resilience in the face of just about any economic cycle
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
The department of mineral resources & energy has started a fresh procurement process to replace the antiquated SA Mineral Resources Administration System (Samrad), but the mining industry says that could take years when a proven, easily implementable, off-the-shelf system used widely in the rest of Africa is available.
Hilda Mhlongo, the department’s deputy director-general for corporate services, said the new procurement process had been initiated after the initial procurement by the State Information Technology Agency was cancelled following an audit...
Government takes a second shot at efficient cadastral system
