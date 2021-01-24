Companies / Mining Chinese miner Nkwe Platinum and BEE partner Genorah at each other’s throats BL PREMIUM

A mighty court battle has started between Chinese-owned Nkwe Platinum and its long-time empowerment partner Genorah Resources over a large deposit in northeast SA.

The deposit, near Burgersfort on the border of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, has been at the centre of a surprisingly large number of legal contests dating back more than a decade. Some cases have gone as far as the Constitutional Court. Nkwe and Genorah have had disputes with communities, Anglo American Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals over the deposits...