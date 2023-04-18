Companies / Mining

Implats inches closer to taking RBPlat in fold

Platinum producer buys more shares, taking its stake to 44.72%

18 April 2023 - 23:05 Andries Mahlangu

Impala Platinum’s long-standing ambition to take Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) under its wing moved a step closer after the former acquiring additional shares in RBPlat.

Its holding now stands at 44.72% after accumulating a further 0.24% stake in RBPlat, whose sought-after ore body was hotly contested by Implats and Northam Platinum for months before Northam opted to pull out of the race...

