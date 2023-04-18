Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum Capital
The profile of creditors has changed but the burden is as heavy as ever
Some used grandparents’ proof of income to fall under the threshold for students from poor households
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Platinum producer buys more shares, taking its stake to 44.72%
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Deal announced by Fox, Dominion Voting Systems and the judge after jury selection
Sundowns approach their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory.
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
Impala Platinum’s long-standing ambition to take Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) under its wing moved a step closer after the former acquiring additional shares in RBPlat.
Its holding now stands at 44.72% after accumulating a further 0.24% stake in RBPlat, whose sought-after ore body was hotly contested by Implats and Northam Platinum for months before Northam opted to pull out of the race...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Implats inches closer to taking RBPlat in fold
Platinum producer buys more shares, taking its stake to 44.72%
Impala Platinum’s long-standing ambition to take Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) under its wing moved a step closer after the former acquiring additional shares in RBPlat.
Its holding now stands at 44.72% after accumulating a further 0.24% stake in RBPlat, whose sought-after ore body was hotly contested by Implats and Northam Platinum for months before Northam opted to pull out of the race...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.