Business

THE BIG READ

Black business boosts investment party

Black-owned businesses in mining, renewable energy and medicinal cannabis are prominent among those that have pledged billions

BL Premium
16 April 2023 - 07:51 THABISO MOCHIKO

Black-owned businesses played a huge role in helping President Cyril Ramaphosa surpass the R1.2-trillion investment target he set five years ago when he launched the annual investment gatherings. 

It was announced on Thursday at the 5th South Africa Investment Conference that the government had raised R1.51-trillion, 26% more than its initial target of R1.2-trillion. The pledges are in areas that include telecoms, property development, logistics, mining, manufacturing, renewable energy and call centres. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.