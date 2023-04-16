Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
THE BIG READ
Black business boosts investment party
Black-owned businesses in mining, renewable energy and medicinal cannabis are prominent among those that have pledged billions
Black-owned businesses played a huge role in helping President Cyril Ramaphosa surpass the R1.2-trillion investment target he set five years ago when he launched the annual investment gatherings.
It was announced on Thursday at the 5th South Africa Investment Conference that the government had raised R1.51-trillion, 26% more than its initial target of R1.2-trillion. The pledges are in areas that include telecoms, property development, logistics, mining, manufacturing, renewable energy and call centres. ..
