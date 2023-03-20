Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
Jubilee Metals’ interim profit more than halved as the metals-processing company grapples with the power crisis in SA and delays in Zambia.
The company, valued at R4.5bn on the JSE, on Monday reported in its results for the six months to end-December that operating profit fell 45.9% to £4.66m (R105.58m) and profit more than halved to £4.07m...
Jubilee’s interim profit halves on blackouts and delays
The metals-processing company, which is grappling with load-shedding, has already lowered its guidance for the rest of its financial year
