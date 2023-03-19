Companies / Mining

Sibanye to spend big Down Under to rescue New Century

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 16:42 Kabelo Khumalo

Sibanye-Stillwater is contemplating providing Australian miner New Century with up to $30m in funding after the zinc miner ran into liquidity problems after heavy rains halted production, creating a production shortfall.

New Century is on the verge of being taken over by Sibanye, led by serial dealmaker Neal Froneman...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.