Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 16:34 Kabelo Khumalo

AngloGold Ashanti’s top brass, chair Maria Ramos and CEO Alberto Calderon, have set their sights on closing the valuation gap between the group and its peers, mainly gold mining houses in Canada, Australia and the US.

Gold is AngloGold Ashanti’s principal product. Silver and sulphuric acid are by-products at its Argentinian and Brazilian operations respectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.