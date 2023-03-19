AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals

JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
AI in Africa must be developed by taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities.
Police minister says EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for protesters to ‘attack’ is dangerous and irresponsible
Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday
Van der Veen will be in the role for six months while the company searches for a replacement for Neil Birch
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Growing unrest leaves France’s president facing grave challenge to his authority
Leading pair contemplate a hard race over the rest of the 27km course
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
AngloGold Ashanti’s top brass, chair Maria Ramos and CEO Alberto Calderon, have set their sights on closing the valuation gap between the group and its peers, mainly gold mining houses in Canada, Australia and the US.
Gold is AngloGold Ashanti’s principal product. Silver and sulphuric acid are by-products at its Argentinian and Brazilian operations respectively...
