Merafe cuts its dividend as war in Ukraine takes its toll

The junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore says 2023 is likely to be a challenging year

20 March 2023 - 10:05 Nico Gous

Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, lowered its dividend as the war in Ukraine triggered high inflation and added to supply chain constraints, pushing up costs.

The total dividend of the company, valued at R3.42bn on the JSE, was 13.8% lower year on year at R625m for the year to end-December, while net profit fell 15.8% to R1.41bn...

