Alphamin reports profit rise and progress on Mpama South project

12 March 2023 - 18:51 Mudiwa Gavaza

Alphamin Resources, which mines tin in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, says its Mpama South project development remains on track for commissioning in December 2023.

Alphamin, which has a primary listing in Toronto and mines about 4% of the world’s tin, reported ore processed rose 5% year on year to 436,400 tonnes for the year to end-December 2022. ..

