Money & Investing

Harmony’s big decision

Deepen an already 3.7km-deep mine in power-starved South Africa or go large in copper? It’s a tougher call than it seems

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

Harmony Gold’s nonexecutive directors will be earning their fees this year with one weighty, strategy-defining decision pending. That is whether to build a new copper mine in Australia or stick to its knitting by deepening an existing gold mine in South Africa.

If feasibility studies due at the end of this year check out, the projects could fly simultaneously, at least in theory. In practice, Harmony may be hard-pressed to do both. It reported a ratio of debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of 0.6 as of end-December. While that ratio comfortably falls within its debt covenant, the board thought it prudent to pass the interim dividend ahead of a R17bn stay-in-business capital programme for 2023 and 2024...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.