Northam gets regulator approval to proceed with RBPlat offer

Fed chair’s remarks about interest rate hikes weigh on oil and other risk assets due to worry about the possible effect on economic and demand growth
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
Healthcare workers have prevented patients and other staff from accessing facilities despite being forbidden by law from stopping work
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Delays in increasing coal-fired and hydropower capacity could hinder the country’s ability to address a surge in demand for electricity as expected heatwaves approach
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
The luxury sports car makers are seeking a carveout for synthetic electrofuels from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.
The Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) has given Northam Platinum approval to proceed with its proposed takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), a move that could see a protracted battle for the company drag on.
Northam Platinum announced its proposed bid for RBPlat in November, but was advised a month later that rival bidder Impala Platinum (Implats) had complained to the TRP about the announcement and a second statement it issued on the JSE’s stock exchange news service (SENS)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Northam gets regulator approval to proceed with RBPlat offer
Endorsement by the Takeover Regulation Panel could see the lengthy battle for control of the platinum miner drag on
The Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) has given Northam Platinum approval to proceed with its proposed takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), a move that could see a protracted battle for the company drag on.
Northam Platinum announced its proposed bid for RBPlat in November, but was advised a month later that rival bidder Impala Platinum (Implats) had complained to the TRP about the announcement and a second statement it issued on the JSE’s stock exchange news service (SENS)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.