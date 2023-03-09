Companies / Mining

Northam gets regulator approval to proceed with RBPlat offer

Endorsement by the Takeover Regulation Panel could see the lengthy battle for control of the platinum miner drag on

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 12:40 Nico Gous

The Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) has given Northam Platinum approval to proceed with its proposed takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), a move that could see a protracted battle for the company drag on.

Northam Platinum announced its proposed bid for RBPlat in November, but was advised a month later that rival bidder Impala Platinum (Implats) had complained to the TRP about the announcement and a second statement it issued on the JSE’s stock exchange news service (SENS)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.