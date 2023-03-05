Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
South African mining companies that have diversified globally are confronting a skills shortage as other industries lure scarce expertise and local skilled staff emigrate.
Lee-Ann Samuel, Impala Platinum's group executive: people, said this week workers were looking for jobs that brought more meaning to their lives, particularly after the pandemic...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bid to ‘bring sexy back into mining’
Skilled professionals leaving South Africa for other countries amid global shortage
South African mining companies that have diversified globally are confronting a skills shortage as other industries lure scarce expertise and local skilled staff emigrate.
Lee-Ann Samuel, Impala Platinum's group executive: people, said this week workers were looking for jobs that brought more meaning to their lives, particularly after the pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.