RBPlat hobbled by battle for control of its assets

Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'

08 March 2023 - 17:17 Andries Mahlangu
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) said on Wednesday the extended battle for control of its assets by two larger rival companies is limiting its capacity to execute its growth plans, with some key personnel opting to leave due to uncertainty.

For more than a year, Impala Platinum (Implats) and Northam Platinum have been in hot pursuit of RBPlat, coveted for its vast, shallow reserves of platinum group metals (PGMs), which are expected to thrive in a cleaner, more environmentally friendly world...

