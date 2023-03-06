Companies / Mining

African Rainbow Minerals earmarks R1bn in capex for Bokoni Platinum Mine

The diversified miner benefited from higher commodity prices after global economic instability

06 March 2023 - 09:18 Andries Mahlangu and Nico Gous
UPDATED 06 March 2023 - 17:56

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the diversified miner founded and chaired by Patrice Motsepe, has earmarked R1bn in capital expenditure to revive the Bokoni Platinum Mine, the operations of which have been idling since 2017 when they were put under care and maintenance by the previous owners.

ARM bought Bokoni from the joint partnership between Anglo American Platinum and Atlatsa Resources Corporation last September in a R3.5bn cash transaction that ARM hopes will scale up its platinum group metals (PGM) portfolio...

