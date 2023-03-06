Companies / Mining

African Rainbow Minerals reports higher profit, but lower production

The diversified miner benefited from higher commodity prices following global economic instability, partly brought on by the war in Ukraine

06 March 2023 - 09:18 Nico Gous

Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) upped its interim dividend as its profit increased following higher revenue and gross profit despite weaker production.

The company, valued at R59.1bn on the JSE, declared a 16.67% higher year-on-year dividend of R14 per share in its half-year results to end-December...

