Implats has been hit by a double-whammy. Persistent power cuts coupled with the rebuilding of a furnace resulted in a 9% drop in the miner’s interim production, which is largely responsible for the group’s 2.1% drop in half-year headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV discussed the results in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Nico Muller.
WATCH: Power cuts dim Implats’s first-half earnings
Business Day TV spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller
