WATCH: Power cuts dim Implats’s first-half earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller

02 March 2023 - 15:49 Business Day TV
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Implats has been hit by a double-whammy. Persistent power cuts coupled with the rebuilding of a furnace resulted in a 9% drop in the miner’s interim production, which is largely responsible for the group’s 2.1% drop in half-year headline earnings per share.

Business Day TV discussed the results in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Nico Muller.

