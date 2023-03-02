Worsening power cuts can have ‘material impact’, says Implats

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
There is nothing to be had by pursuing the Phala Phala matter in the apex court
The union is demanding accountability over dodgy procurements
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The vehicle trader has been affected by market challenges and a slowdown in second-hand cars
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
oach John Dobson is happy his forwards will be on firmer ground
Holding its own against rivals, the Isuzu 4x4’s nimbleness and towing capabilities make it a top pick for families
Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Thursday that it had to defer refining of 38,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) mined at its SA operations due to so-called load-curtailment.
It also estimates that the impact of power cuts on efficiency, while difficult to measure, could have been almost as large...
