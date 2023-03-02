Companies / Mining

Worsening power cuts can have ‘material impact’, says Implats

Reduced electricity consumption due to blackouts and rebuilding of furnace led to a 9% fall in refined PGMs output

02 March 2023 - 12:16 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 02 March 2023 - 17:51

Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Thursday that it had to defer refining of 38,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) mined at its SA operations due to so-called load-curtailment.

It also estimates that the impact of power cuts on efficiency, while difficult to measure, could have been almost as large...

