Murray & Roberts mulls rights issue among options to deal with debt pile

CEO Henry Laas tells shareholders during a half-year results presentation that ‘from a debt perspective, we are challenged’

02 March 2023 - 19:46 Michelle Gumede

The CEO of mining and engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R), Henry Laas, says a capital raise is among the debt-relief options it is considering as the company hunkers down to reduce its R800m debt pile in the coming months. 

The news sent the share price plunging to its lowest levels in five months, crashing 24.44% to R1.70 — its biggest fall since October...

