Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Poor households spend a larger share of their budgets on basic food, public transport and energy — and inflation in these categories is higher than the headline rate
Committee will accept former public protector’s written statement after Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses panel of hijacking her witness
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to M&R CEO Henry Laas
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up
Murray & Roberts has slipped into the red, and posted a hefty interim headline loss per share of 322c. The group says over the past three years, culminating in the past six months, it has suffered the devastating impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, with its energy, resources and infrastructure platforms most affected. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Henry Laas for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Murray & Roberts slips into the red
Business Day TV speaks to M&R CEO Henry Laas
Murray & Roberts has slipped into the red, and posted a hefty interim headline loss per share of 322c. The group says over the past three years, culminating in the past six months, it has suffered the devastating impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, with its energy, resources and infrastructure platforms most affected. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Henry Laas for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Aspen posts lower half-year profit
WATCH: Harmony Gold delivers double-digit profit growth
WATCH: SA banks take a knock after greylisting
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.