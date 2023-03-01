WATCH: Murray & Roberts slips into the red

Companies

01 March 2023
Murray & Roberts has slipped into the red, and posted a hefty interim headline loss per share of 322c. The group says over the past three years, culminating in the past six months, it has suffered the devastating impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, with its energy, resources and infrastructure platforms most affected. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Henry Laas for more detail.

