Companies / Mining

Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off power grid, DRDGold warns

It is economically unsustainable to keep replacing infrastructure, especially if electricity provision becomes partially privatised, says CEO

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 19:56 Katharine Child

Areas in which cable theft is rife may eventually be left off the power grid as it is economically unsustainable to keep replacing infrastructure, especially if power provision becomes partially privatised, says DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius.

The 128-year old debt-free company, founded as Durban Roodepoort Deep in 1895, released half-year results on Wednesday, noting revenue grew 6% thanks to a rising gold price...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.