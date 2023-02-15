UK’s large-cap stock index boosted by heavyweights Shell and British American Tobacco
Areas in which cable theft is rife may eventually be left off the power grid as it is economically unsustainable to keep replacing infrastructure, especially if power provision becomes partially privatised, says DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius.
The 128-year old debt-free company, founded as Durban Roodepoort Deep in 1895, released half-year results on Wednesday, noting revenue grew 6% thanks to a rising gold price...
Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off power grid, DRDGold warns
It is economically unsustainable to keep replacing infrastructure, especially if electricity provision becomes partially privatised, says CEO
