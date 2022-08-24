×

Companies / Mining

DRDGold declares dividend, but bemoans ‘litany of challenges’ for SA miners

Miners face theft and decay of infrastructure, labour unrest, worsening service delivery and a 'seeming lack of concern' from authorities

24 August 2022 - 10:32 Denene Erasmus

SA gold producer DRDGold has cut its dividend by a quarter for its year to end-June, hit by lower prices and higher costs, while also flagging numerous challenges for those in the industry.

The company, which specialises in the production of gold from the retreatment of surface tailings, reported on Wednesday that headline earnings were down 22% to R1.1bn to end-June and operating profit decreased by a similar margin. The group’s total dividend fell to 60c from 80c previously...

