Markets

MARKET WRAP: Precious metals boost JSE

Global equities weaker as investors there keep a close eye on results of US midterms with inflation data on the horizon

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 19:17 Lindiwe Tsobo

Precious metals miners pushed the JSE higher on Wednesday while US and European markets were weaker with investors there keeping a close eye on US midterm election results and Thursday’s inflation data firmly on the radar.

The precious metals index rose more than 6%, with Gold Fields leading the pack. It soared 21.06% to R184.50 — its best one-day gain since 2008 — followed by AngloGold Ashanti, which rose 10.31% to R295.18. Royal Bafokeng added 10.21% to R167 and DRDGold was 9.19% higher at R109.30...

