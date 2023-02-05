Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
This is not the time for more platitudes, or more promises. Something crisp and credible please
The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
There is a difference between authentic fitness social media accounts and run-of-the-mill fitfluencers
DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment companies and affectionately known as “the Roodepoort Rocket” among gold bulls, has advised shareholders to expect a modest bump in half-year earnings.
The 128-year old company, founded as Durban Roodepoort Deep in 1895, said in a trading update on Friday that it expects earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (heps) of 59.5c-68.1c for the six months to end-December 2022. That compares with EPS and heps of 58c per share for the corresponding period the previous year...
‘Roodepoort Rocket’
Cash-flush DRDGold points to modest half-year earnings rise
