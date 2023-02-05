Companies / Mining

‘Roodepoort Rocket’

Cash-flush DRDGold points to modest half-year earnings rise

05 February 2023 - 16:59 Garth Theunissen

DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment companies and affectionately known as “the Roodepoort Rocket” among gold bulls, has advised shareholders to expect a modest bump in half-year earnings.

The 128-year old company, founded as Durban Roodepoort Deep in 1895, said in a trading update on Friday that it expects earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (heps) of 59.5c-68.1c for the six months to end-December 2022. That compares with EPS and heps of 58c per share for the corresponding period the previous year...

