Companies / Mining

DRDGold on course to pay an interim dividend in 2023

The specialist in retreating surface tailings reports 1% increase in production for the quarter ended September 30

19 October 2022 - 12:11 Denene Erasmus

SA gold producer DRDGold says it’s on track to reward investors with a half-year dividend, even as gold sales fell slightly during the three months ended September 30 and the company undertakes a R1.4bn capex programme.

“[The business] remains in a favourable position to, in the absence of unforeseen events, consider declaring an interim cash dividend in or around February 2023,” DRDGold said in an operational update for its first quarter on Wednesday...

