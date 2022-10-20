Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) COO Hannelie Hanson has resigned less than three months after being promoted from general manager to “pursue new career opportunities”.
The Toronto- and JSE-listed miner promoted the geologist and mining engineer by training in August 2022. She joined Eastplats in 2012 and was previously a senior manager at Lonmin...
Eastplats COO resigns less than three months after promotion
Hannelie Hanson joined the PGM and chrome producer in 2012, but has left to to ‘pursue new career opportunities’
