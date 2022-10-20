×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Eastplats COO resigns less than three months after promotion

Hannelie Hanson joined the PGM and chrome producer in 2012, but has left to to ‘pursue new career opportunities’

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 10:53 Nico Gous

Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) COO Hannelie Hanson has resigned less than three months after being promoted from general manager to “pursue new career opportunities”.

The Toronto- and JSE-listed miner promoted the geologist and mining engineer by training in August 2022. She joined Eastplats in 2012 and was previously a senior manager at Lonmin...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.