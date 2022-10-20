Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
More senior management changes at Anglo American can be expected following the recent appointment of Al Cook, an executive at Equinor, an energy group in Norway, to the top job at De Beers.
Anglo’s technical director, Tony O’Neill, is 64 and CFO Stephen Pearce is 58. Both are likely to step down in the coming months or year in the wake of Duncan Wanblad’s appointment as CEO in April, replacing Mark Cutifani...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Will the Fed kill diamond demand too?
The US Federal Reserve’s inflation crusade is unlikely to spare any commodity player, least of all diamond producer De Beers. Which marks a tough entry for new CEO Al Cook
More senior management changes at Anglo American can be expected following the recent appointment of Al Cook, an executive at Equinor, an energy group in Norway, to the top job at De Beers.
Anglo’s technical director, Tony O’Neill, is 64 and CFO Stephen Pearce is 58. Both are likely to step down in the coming months or year in the wake of Duncan Wanblad’s appointment as CEO in April, replacing Mark Cutifani...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.