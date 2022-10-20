×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Will the Fed kill diamond demand too?

The US Federal Reserve’s inflation crusade is unlikely to spare any commodity player, least of all diamond producer De Beers. Which marks a tough entry for new CEO Al Cook

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

More senior management changes at Anglo American can be expected following the recent appointment of Al Cook, an executive at Equinor, an energy group in Norway, to the top job at De Beers.

Anglo’s technical director, Tony O’Neill, is 64 and CFO Stephen Pearce is 58. Both are likely to step down in the coming months or year in the wake of Duncan Wanblad’s appointment as CEO in April, replacing Mark Cutifani...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.