×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Harmony’s purchase of Australian copper project Eva heralds the end for SA gold

The acquisition is a marker in the sand for both the local company and the country’s storied Witwatersrand gold fields

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

Harmony Gold pushed the boat out in an unexpected way earlier this month, announcing the R4.1bn purchase of Eva, a copper project in Australia. When last the FM visited the gold firm’s business case (September 15) it was to point out the risk to dividends of a two-year, R17bn capital outlay in SA.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp tells the FM his company can take the strain of buying Eva, which requires $600m in capital development in addition to the acquisition cost. Dividends are not endangered...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.