Harmony’s purchase of Australian copper project Eva heralds the end for SA gold
The acquisition is a marker in the sand for both the local company and the country’s storied Witwatersrand gold fields
Harmony Gold pushed the boat out in an unexpected way earlier this month, announcing the R4.1bn purchase of Eva, a copper project in Australia. When last the FM visited the gold firm’s business case (September 15) it was to point out the risk to dividends of a two-year, R17bn capital outlay in SA.
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp tells the FM his company can take the strain of buying Eva, which requires $600m in capital development in addition to the acquisition cost. Dividends are not endangered...
