Companies / Mining

Merafe’s ferrochrome output rises due to smelter tweaks

Production for the nine months to end-September rose to 286,000 tonnes from 276,000 tonnes a year earlier

14 October 2022 - 11:55 Denene Erasmus
A man loads steel at a port. Picture: REUTERS
Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, reported a 3.7% increase in ferrochrome output due to sustained improvements in plant efficiencies at its smelters.

Total production for the nine months to end-September rose to 286,000 tonnes from 276,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, while “the impact from load curtailment was not significant” on its operations, the company said in a production update on Friday.

In 2022 state-owned power utility Eskom has been subjecting power users in SA to some of the worst load-shedding yet. Industrial consumers such as mines and smelters are not affected by the regular load-shedding schedule. However, when the power utility suffers excessive breakdowns, it can ask industrial users to curtail their power usage.

Merafe holds 20.5% of the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture in SA and derives all its revenue from the partnership.

Its full-year production for 2021 was 379,000 tonnes, up 43% from the previous year, but not quite back to prepandemic levels of about 400,000 tonnes a year.

Merafe achieved a 60% increase in half-year profit but warned at its interim results presentation in August that new global and local risks have emerged that could result in a “tougher” second half of the year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to global uncertainty and fuelled “supply shortages, inflationary pressures and recession concerns”.

Challenges faced by Transnet Freight Rail, including infrastructure theft and damage, lack of spares and insufficient rolling stock continue to disrupt its operations, the company said.

Transnet services are now also being affected by a strike that resulted in workers at the state-owned ports and railway operator downing tools last week and demanding salary hikes of 13.5%.

According to the Minerals Council SA, the industrial action is costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day as they are unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

