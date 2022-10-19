BHP’s quarterly iron ore production rises, despite pandemic

The country’s CPI is expected at 7.5% year-on-year, while UK inflation came in at 10.1% year-on-year for September
There is no doubt many more people in the UK would have survived Covid-19 if Hunt had won the 2019 leadership race rather than Boris Johnson
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Africa’s largest lender by assets says higher client transactional and trade activity and market volatility boosted earnings
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
John Lee aims to restore the city’s status as a financial hub after upheaval caused by pro-democracy protests Covid-19 measures
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Acting like an inverter, the electric vehicle will feed energy back into the owner’s house
BHP Group said on Wednesday its quarterly iron ore output rose, aided by better performance from its Western Australian assets and a continued ramp-up at its South Flank project.
The higher production comes despite an 18% fall in spot prices of iron ore over the September quarter as China repeatedly locked down several major cities as part of its zero-Covid policy, hitting economic activity and demand for iron ore.
Rival Rio Tinto had tempered its annual iron ore shipments forecast, after quarterly iron ore deliveries fell.
However, BHP said it had lower Covid-19 impacts and strong supply-chain performance over the September quarter from its Western Australia projects.
Mining firms operating in Australia have faced shortages of skilled labour in recent quarters from border closures and worker absenteeism due to Covid-19, which has hit production.
The worker shortage continued to slow performance at its coal projects in New South Wales (NSW), which were already hit by floods. NSW energy coal production fell 38% in the September quarter.
“We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets and equipment and materials availability” said CEO Mike Henry.
The global miner produced 72.1-million tonnes of iron ore in its first quarter, a 2% rise. The firm left its annual production and cost guidance unchanged.
BHP also said it was working on bringing forward first production from its Jansen Stage 1 project, its potash project in Canada. It is targeting first production in 2026.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BHP’s quarterly iron ore production rises, despite pandemic
The global mining giant was bolstered by its Western Australian assets
BHP Group said on Wednesday its quarterly iron ore output rose, aided by better performance from its Western Australian assets and a continued ramp-up at its South Flank project.
The higher production comes despite an 18% fall in spot prices of iron ore over the September quarter as China repeatedly locked down several major cities as part of its zero-Covid policy, hitting economic activity and demand for iron ore.
Rival Rio Tinto had tempered its annual iron ore shipments forecast, after quarterly iron ore deliveries fell.
However, BHP said it had lower Covid-19 impacts and strong supply-chain performance over the September quarter from its Western Australia projects.
Mining firms operating in Australia have faced shortages of skilled labour in recent quarters from border closures and worker absenteeism due to Covid-19, which has hit production.
The worker shortage continued to slow performance at its coal projects in New South Wales (NSW), which were already hit by floods. NSW energy coal production fell 38% in the September quarter.
“We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets and equipment and materials availability” said CEO Mike Henry.
The global miner produced 72.1-million tonnes of iron ore in its first quarter, a 2% rise. The firm left its annual production and cost guidance unchanged.
BHP also said it was working on bringing forward first production from its Jansen Stage 1 project, its potash project in Canada. It is targeting first production in 2026.
Reuters
BHP chided for coal mine extension plan
Australian state commits to addressing sexual abuse at mines
Rio sweetens offer to $3.1bn to take over Mongolia copper mine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.