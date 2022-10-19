×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

BHP’s quarterly iron ore production rises, despite pandemic

The global mining giant was bolstered by its Western Australian assets

19 October 2022 - 09:01 Harshita Swaminathan
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BHP Group said on Wednesday its quarterly iron ore output rose, aided by better performance from its Western Australian assets and a continued ramp-up at its South Flank project.

The higher production comes despite an 18% fall in spot prices of iron ore over the September quarter as China repeatedly locked down several major cities as part of its zero-Covid policy, hitting economic activity and demand for iron ore.

Rival Rio Tinto had tempered its annual iron ore shipments forecast, after quarterly iron ore deliveries fell.

However, BHP said it had lower Covid-19 impacts and strong supply-chain performance over the September quarter from its Western Australia projects.

Mining firms operating in Australia have faced shortages of skilled labour in recent quarters from border closures and worker absenteeism due to Covid-19, which has hit production.

The worker shortage continued to slow performance at its coal projects in New South Wales (NSW), which were already hit by floods. NSW energy coal production fell 38% in the September quarter.

“We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets and equipment and materials availability” said CEO Mike Henry.

The global miner produced 72.1-million tonnes of iron ore in its first quarter, a 2% rise. The firm left its annual production and cost guidance unchanged.

BHP also said it was working on bringing forward first production from its Jansen Stage 1 project, its potash project in Canada. It is targeting first production in 2026. 

Reuters

BHP chided for coal mine extension plan

Australian company’s development application will ensure the continuation of the Peak Downs Mine ‘for about 93 years’
News
1 week ago

Australian state commits to addressing sexual abuse at mines

BHP noted 91 reports of alleged sexual assault or harassment in the year to June 30 2021, while Rio Tinto noted 51 complaints from January 2020 to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Rio sweetens offer to $3.1bn to take over Mongolia copper mine

Rio Tinto wants greater control of Oyu Tolgoi copper mine as part of moves to secure ‘future-facing commodities’
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pick n Pay share price plummets as market frowns ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA assets pricing in too much bad news, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Standard Bank online banking working again after ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.