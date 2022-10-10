×

Companies / Mining

Kumba braces for big hit from Transnet strike

The company is set to lose 50,000 tonnes per day in production at the start of the strike and 90,000 later on

10 October 2022 - 08:35 Nico Gous
UPDATED 10 October 2022 - 14:34

The production and export sales of SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, are set to take a huge hit after force majeure was declared at Transnet.

Kumba said on Monday that the disruptions at the rail and port services could result in the company’s losing about 50,000 tonnes per day in production in the first seven days and after that close to 90,000 per day, with export sales taking a hit of about 120,000 tonnes per day...

