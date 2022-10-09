The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
SA will need 50GW to 60GW of new power generating capacity to be built over next eight to 12 years
Many government departments and parastatals bedevilled, some of them on the brink of collapse, warns Maluleke
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
DRC under ‘increased monitoring’ by Financial Action Task Force, says government
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
With the SA gold mining industry in the mature phase, analysts say Harmony Gold’s move to diversify into commodities such as copper that are expected to benefit from the green transition may prove sensible as the group seeks sustainable growth and begins to play a role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.
Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest gold producer, announced on Thursday that it has agreed to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia and its exploration land package for R4.1bn...
Harmony’s foray into copper will not all be plain sailing
The estimated $600m needed to develop an Australian mine will raise capital expenditure in the next few years, analyst says
