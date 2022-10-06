Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Pan African Resources has closed the transaction to buy parts of Mintails SA, the mid-tier gold producer announced on Thursday.
The R50m deal will see Pan African Resources take over Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster. Both belong to Mintails Mining SA (MSC), which was in provisional liquidation in 2018...
Pan African Resources buys parts of Mintails SA in R50m deal
The deal will see the R7.67bn gold miner take control of Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster
