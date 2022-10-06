×

Pan African Resources buys parts of Mintails SA in R50m deal

The deal will see the R7.67bn gold miner take control of Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster

06 October 2022 - 09:35 Nico Gous
Pan African Resources has closed the transaction to buy parts of Mintails SA, the mid-tier gold producer announced on Thursday.

The R50m deal will see Pan African Resources take over Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster. Both belong to Mintails Mining SA (MSC), which was in provisional liquidation in 2018...

