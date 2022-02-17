PRODUCTION
Forecast confirms that South Deep has blasted off
Production at South Deep exceeded guidance despite the Covid-19 pandemic
17 February 2022 - 09:17
UPDATED 17 February 2022 - 22:51
Gold Fields expects gold output at its South Deep mine to rise 20%-30% in the next four years, signalling that a turnaround in its last remaining asset in SA is gaining momentum after years of underperformance since it was bought in 2007.
The world’s sixth-largest gold producer has poured in just north of R30bn, including the purchase price, to bring the mine to its full potential but until recently it has consistently missed production targets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now