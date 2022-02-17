Companies / Mining PRODUCTION Forecast confirms that South Deep has blasted off Production at South Deep exceeded guidance despite the Covid-19 pandemic B L Premium

Gold Fields expects gold output at its South Deep mine to rise 20%-30% in the next four years, signalling that a turnaround in its last remaining asset in SA is gaining momentum after years of underperformance since it was bought in 2007.

The world’s sixth-largest gold producer has poured in just north of R30bn, including the purchase price, to bring the mine to its full potential but until recently it has consistently missed production targets...