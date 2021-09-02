Gold Fields names Yunus Suleman as new chair from 2022
Suleman will succeed Cheryl Carolus as chair of the world’s sixth-largest gold miner from June 22
02 September 2021 - 12:22
Gold Fields, the world’s sixth-largest gold miner, has named former head of KPMG SA's board, Yunus Suleman, as its new chair with effect from the beginning of June 2022
Suleman will succeed Cheryl Carolus, who has been chair since 2013. That was the same year the group hived off three deep-level, labour-intensive mines in SA to create Sibanye-Stillwater, leaving it with South Deep in SA and a large international footprint, including in Australia, Ghana and Peru. ..
