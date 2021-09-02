Money & Investing Chris Griffith: holding his feet to the fire Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith doesn’t have a big fix on his hands, but lifting the miner’s market rating is no small ask B L Premium

New(ish) Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith finds himself in a strange position. Having taken over the top job from longtime CEO Nick Holland, Griffith is keen to make his mark on the company — but it’s not obvious where to start.

There are no fires to put out, no assets to urgently buy or sell. Metal prices and profits are strong, and the company could quite happily carry on as usual for the foreseeable future with little fuss from its dividend-stuffed shareholders...