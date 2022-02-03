Companies / Mining Former Lonmin CEO Ben Magara one of four new appointments to Exxaro board Magara joins as an independent nonexecutive director while Karin Ireton will tackle emissions B L Premium

JSE-listed coal and heavy metals mining company Exxaro has strengthened its board with the addition of business heavyweight and former Lonmin CEO Ben Magara, with effect from February 7.

In a nod to the company’s commitment to growing its renewables business and meeting its emissions targets it has appointed an international specialist in sustainability issues, Karin Ireton, as an independent nonexecutive director...