Coal exports plunge due to cable theft
Shortage of trains adding to operational challenges at Transnet
30 January 2022 - 07:28
Richards Bay Coal Terminal’s (RBCT's) export volumes fell to their lowest in 25 years in 2021 as cable theft and operational problems at Transnet Freight Rail restricted its ability to ramp up exports.
State-owned TFR, which operates the railway lines, has been a victim of vandalism and theft, had to deal with a cyberattack last year that affected port operations, and has been constrained by inadequate locomotive availability. ..
