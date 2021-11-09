WATCH: How Exxaro plans to help with SA’s energy transition goals

Diversified miner Exxaro plans to play an integral part in SA’s energy transition as it recently signed a deal with state-owned power utility Eskom and fellow coal miner Seriti Resources to jointly develop renewable energy projects.

The company’s strategy shift comes at a time when the world is putting climate change high on its agenda, particularly as the UN climate change conference known as COP26 is under way.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo for more detail on the miner’s response plans to address climate change.