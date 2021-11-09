Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How Exxaro plans to help with SA’s energy transition goals

Business Day TV spoke to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo about COP26

09 November 2021 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of Exxaro. Picture: MASI LOSI
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of Exxaro. Picture: MASI LOSI

Diversified miner Exxaro plans to play an integral part in SA’s energy transition as it recently signed a deal with state-owned power utility Eskom and fellow coal miner Seriti Resources to jointly develop renewable energy projects.

The company’s strategy shift comes at a time when the world is putting climate change high on its agenda, particularly as the UN climate change conference known as COP26 is under way.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo for more detail on the miner’s response plans to address climate change.

Or listen to full audio 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Mining industry committed to transformation

Experts at Sanlam Gauge workshop concentrate on charting a way forward despite regulatory challenges
Companies
3 hours ago

MIKE TEKE: Coal miners embrace renewable energy and aim to decarbonise

Climate change forces industry to adopt counterintuitive business strategies
Opinion
1 week ago

Eskom teams up with coal suppliers to cut emissions

Exxaro and Seriti Resources sign an agreement with utility aimed at the use of renewable energy
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US investors Fidelity and Visa catch African ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says Facebook ...
Companies
3.
Raubex eyes bigger footprint in mining sector
Companies / Industrials
4.
Assupol CEO resigns for ‘personal reasons’
Companies / Financial Services
5.
IFC partners Liquid to boost Africa infrastructure
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.