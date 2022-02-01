Companies / Mining Implats reports output drop, warns of extended maintenance Operational challenges, including load-shedding and Covid-19 weighed on the miner B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, says operational challenges, including load-shedding, have weighed on production in the last six months of 2021, while it warns of extended maintenance at one of its furnaces in Rustenburg.

Refined production of the basket of six metals the group produces fell 5% to 1.62-million ounces in its half-year ending December, Implats said in a trading update on Tuesday, with a stronger rand mostly offsetting higher prices...